The Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports and the General Secretariat of Sports have formally recognised rugby league, ending a ban on the code only months prior to the nation's participation in the Rugby League World Cup later this year.

The Greek Rugby League Federation (GRLF) is now allowed to play matches, advertise its events and has better access to youth development through programmes in schools and state funding.

"This has been a decade-long struggle and one that has seemed endless at times," said George Stilianos, President of the GRLF.

"So many people have played an important role in this becoming a reality and never gave up.

"There are too many to name but they know who they are and we will be forever grateful for their support.

"This will no doubt leave a great legacy for future generations that will now be free to play the game that they love, without any interference.

"This news coincides nicely with our first-ever World Cup appearance in October which is something we can then build on afterwards, both domestically and internationally."

It is a boost to Greece, set to compete at this year's men's Rugby League World Cup, which was pushed back from 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among their matches, they are due to take on the hosts England in Sheffield.

Greece will also face 2025 World Cup hosts France and Samoa in Doncaster.

Greece are due to play England at Bramall Lane, home of football club Sheffield United, at the Rugby League World Cup ©Getty Images

The GRLF is to hold its first international match since the ban on September 25 in the inaugural Women's European B Championship against Serbia, with the game to be played in Athens.

"We are delighted for the Greek Rugby League Federation and congratulate it on their news," added European Rugby League chair Dean Andrew.

"It has been a turbulent journey for rugby league in Greece but achieving government recognition as a federation ahead of their participation in the RLWC2021 signals a new dawn and provides them with a huge opportunity to progress the sport at all levels.

"We look forward to continuing to support them."

Rugby League World Cups for men, women and wheelchair athletes are scheduled to take place from October 15 to November 19 in England.