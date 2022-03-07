Ireland has been added to the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup after Norway confirmed their team would be unable to participate in this year's event.

The International Rugby League (IRL) said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had led to Norway being unable to play any matches or have meaningful preparation for Rugby League World Cup 2021 (RLWC2021).

"This has been a really difficult decision for Norway, and I thank President Haigh for keeping us and the World Cup team up to date throughout," said Troy Grant, IRL chair.

"Rugby League Norge (RLN), RLWC2021 and IRL have worked closely together over many months to find a solution that would enable Norway to participate, but unfortunately it is another victim of the pandemic.

"However, this presents a wonderful opportunity for Ireland, who have been active in both training and playing games in the past 18 months.

"As always, the team at RLWC2021 have dealt with this challenge calmly and with a focus on a positive outcome.

"I believe that we have achieved that, and we can all look forward to the tournament with excitement and confidence."

Norway had been one of six nations selected to join hosts England and holders France in the RLWC2021 tournament.

The Norwegian team had been scheduled to compete in Group A of the tournament, alongside England, Australia and Spain.

"This has been a difficult decision but ultimately the challenges we have faced has left us with no alternative," said Anne Haigh, RLN President.

"This has not deterred us, and we are determined to establish Wheelchair Rugby League in Norway with the hope of two to three wheelchair clubs in the not-too-distant future.

"We do hope to be in a much stronger position with the view of entering into future tournaments."

☘️ “It's an honour to put on that green jersey”



🗣️ Jim Reynolds, Chairman of Rugby League Ireland, details the impact that featuring in the tournament will mean to the country.@Irelandrl | #RLWC2021 #rugbyleague pic.twitter.com/CNrbUL79Gv — Rugby League World Cup 2021 (@RLWC2021) February 28, 2022

Norway will now be replaced by Ireland.

Jim Reynolds, Rugby League Ireland chair, welcomed the opportunity to enter the tournament.

"We are absolutely delighted with the news that the Ireland Wheelchair Team will now participate in the World Cup later this year," Reynolds said.

"The opportunity to put on the Green Shirt for their country could not be better timed with our 2022 drive to raise participation in Wheelchair Rugby League in Ireland."

Ireland will feature in the opening match of the wheelchair rugby event, when they face Spain at the Copper Box Arena in London.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the knock-out stage of the event.

Defending champions France are joined by Scotland, Wales and United States in the Group B.

Men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments are all due to be played at the same time for the first time.

The event was originally scheduled to take place in 2021, but was moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the men's and women's tournaments will run from October 15 to November 19, with the wheelchair event taking place between November 3 to 18.