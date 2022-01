France is to stage the Rugby League World Cup in 2025, the French Rugby League Federation (FFRXIII) has confirmed.

The nation had been installed as the preferred candidate by International Rugby League (IRL) last year, so was expected to be awarded hosting rights.

Men's, women's and wheelchair World Cups are set to be played at the same time, as well as what IRL billed as a "junior competition".

Men's, women's and wheelchair World Cups are due to be played together in England later this year, having been postponed by 12 months due to the coronavirus crisis, but the junior competition will join the fray for he first time in 2025.

France has hosted the men's World Cup twice before, in 1954 and 1972.

International Rugby League had already named France as its preferred host for 2025 ©FFRXIII

France has never hosted the women's event before but did stage the last Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup in 2017.

The French team won that Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup, but the nation has never won the men's or women's events.

France will be confirmed as 2025 host tomorrow at a press conference attended by IRL President Troy Grant and his FFRXIII counterpart Luc Lacoste, according to the FFRXIII.

Jean Castex, France's Prime Minister, is scheduled to open proceedings.

The Rugby League World Cup is due to be held a year after French capital Paris hosts the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

It will also come two years after France is due to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup, played in the 15-a-side rugby union - a separate code of rugby governed by a different global body.