Rugby League World Cup 2021 chief executive Jon Dutton has said he is hopeful that the tournament, due to be held in England this year, will break attendance records.

Dutton said organisers were hopeful of breaking an attendance world record at the CopperBox in London for wheelchair rugby league.

Other records that organisers hope to break include the highest attendance for an opening match of a Rugby League World Cup and the highest-ever attendance for a women's rugby match in the United Kingdom, with the record standing at 15,836 fans at a rugby union Six Nations match between England and Wales.

Dutton added that "if England make the semi-finals, it will be a sensational crowd", adding that the host nation's success will determine how many tickets are sold in the latter stages.

The 2021 Rugby League World Cup is scheduled to take place from October 15 to November 19 this year, having been postponed due to COVID-19.

It is set to feature the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments.

Rugby League World Cup 2021 chief executive Jon Dutton is confident of new attendance records being broken ©RLWC2021

Dutton said he was hopeful of ticket sales receiving a boost through television coverage in Britain, with British broadcaster the BBC expected to show between 35 and 40 matches on its main channels, and all matches across all competitions across its platforms.

He also highlighted the increased exposure women's football has received across England during the UEFA Women's European Football Championship, saying he was hopeful of a similar boost for rugby league in Britain through this year's World Cup.

"There has been increased ticket sales linked to the BBC coverage and we think that will happen for us too," said Dutton.

"It's still working progress [on number of matches televised on main channels] and the BBC are doing a wonderful job.

"I expect between 35 and 40 live matches."

Dutton added that the Tournament Welcome - similar to an Opening Ceremony - will see "music, dance and some special moments with special guests and local people".