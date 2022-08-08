Murányi claims Thailand can be "one of the world's leading nations" in teqball

International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ) head of diplomatic relations and corporate social responsibility Gergely Murányi has claimed that Thailand has the "potential to be one of the world's leading nations in the sport".

Murányi was speaking after FITEQ donated teq tables to seven different bodies in Thailand.

"This is an important step in the growth of teqball in Thailand, which in recent years has shown its potential to be one of the world’s leading nations in the sport," Murányi said.

"The teqers here have even developed their own unique style that other players from around the world are looking to adopt.

"I would like to express my gratitude to our guest of honour H.E. Mr Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports for attending the ceremony.

"I also wish to say thank you to the great athletes of the National Teqball Federation of Thailand and also to the great team at the Embassy."

Murányi was joined by the Hungarian Ambassador to Thailand Sándor Sipos in meeting Sport and Tourism Minister Ratchakitprakarn to discuss the potential of teqball in the country.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Sports Authority of Thailand, the Football Association of Thailand, the Paralympic Committee of Thailand, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Chulalongkorn University and Chiang Mai University were all recipients of teq tables.

A total of 125 teq tables were donated to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Department of Physical Education, to be distributed in collaboration with the National Teqball Federation of Thailand.

Teqball is set to feature as a demonstration sport when Bangkok and Chonburi Province in Thailand host the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games next year.

FITEQ general secretary Marius Vizer Jr has said that the governing body is targeting "all multi-sport events on an international level".

Teqball combines elements of football and table tennis, and is played on a curved table.

It was invented in Hungary, with FITEQ established as its governing body in 2017.

FITEQ holds ambitions for eventual inclusion at the Summer Olympics, although it was not among the nine sports shortlisted for additional places at Los Angeles 2028, and claims that teqball is the world's fastest-growing sport.