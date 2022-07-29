Embassy of Hungary in Bangkok stages teqball ceremony to handover tables to Thailand

The Embassy of Hungary in Bangkok organised a formal ceremony to handover teqball tables to key institutions in Thailand.

These institutions include the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Sports Authority of Thailand and the Football Association of Thailand.

Tables were also passed over to the Paralympic Committee of Thailand.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Chulalongkorn University and Chiang Mai University were also gifted teqball tables.

A ceremony was organised to handover the teqball tables to Thailand ©Embassy of Hungary

Dr. Sándor Sipos, the ambassador of Hungary to Thailand, was joined by Gergely Murányi, the head of diplomatic relations and CSR at the International Teqball Federation, for the event.

Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn attended the ceremony as a guest of honour.

Last year, a factory in Hungary opened for the purpose of building teqball tables and providing equipment across the world.