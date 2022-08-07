The International Teqball Federation (FITEQ) has held a training camp for the country’s national junior team in Budapest, Hungary.

The camp was attended by national team members Zsófia Dezsényi, Jenő Vajthó, Patrik Tóth Benjámin, Milán Csábi and Dániel Varga.

The team was coached by several Hungarian teqball players, including number 11 in the men’s singles world rankings Martin Csereklye, who focused on teamwork unity.

World champion Zsanett Janicsek was next, leading a set of drills designed to improve technical skills and prepare the players for game situations, with a focus on improving the players explosiveness and endurance.

Participants also took part in drills designed to improve technical skills and prepare the players for game situations ©FITEQ

Patrik Borbely then did individual player assessments and gave them reaction tests, designed to improve their coordination, while the participants also received nutritional advice.

The players then took part in individual and doubles matches, followed by a mini doubles tournament.

FITEQ said: "These camp days continue to be an excellent opportunity for aspiring stars to improve upon existing skills and build game intelligence."