Hungary’s Anna Izsák and Ádám Blázsovics both remain in top spot in the International Teqball Federation (FITEQ) world rankings, after the June update was published.

Izsák still leads the way in the women's singles rankings on 19,380 points, nearly 8,000 points clear of second-placed Paulina Lezak of Poland, with the entire top 10 remaining unchanged this month.

The men's singles rankings see Blázsovics consolidate the number one position with 41,977 points, with Romania's Apor Györgydeák his closest challenger on 38,693 points.

Both players won singles titles at the Teqball World Championships last year.

There is more Hungarian dominance in the mixed doubles rankings, with Csaba Banyik and Zsanett Janicsek retaining an enormous lead of over 20,000 ranking points.

The pair have been dominant in the European Teqball Tour series, winning each of the last three events.





In the men's doubles, Serbia's Nikola Mitro and Bogdan Marojevic have extended their lead to now sit well clear of Blázsovics and Banyik.

Carolyn Greco and Margaret Osmundson of the United States keep their place at the top of the women's doubles rankings over Brazil’s Natalia Guitler and Rafaella Fontes, despite the latter pairing winning the recent Brazil Teqball Tour.

Teqball will be a demonstration sport at the 2022 Mediterranean Games, which are scheduled to take place from June 25 to July 5 in Oran, Algeria.