The International Chess Federation (FIDE) Ethics and Disciplinary Commission has dismissed an appeal by Russia’s Sergey Karjakin against his six-month ban from the sport.

Karjakin was banned from competing for six months by the worldwide governing body for publicly supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

FIDE’s Ethics and Disciplinary Commission ruled on March 21 that Karjakin had violated its Code of Ethics and gave him three weeks to appeal.

The Appeal Chamber of the FIDE Ethics and Disciplinary Commission ruled against Karjakin yesterday, with the sanction remaining in place.

The FIDE said Karjakin has already confirmed his intention to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

"The dismissal of this appeal confirms the six-month ban that was imposed by the Ethics and Disciplinary Commission on March 21 2022, after the player was found guilty of breach of article 2.2.10," the FIDE said.

"In accordance with the FIDE Charter and the FIDE Ethics and Disciplinary Code, this decision is appealable to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within 21 calendar days following communication of this decision.

"This decision shall remain in effect while under appeal unless the CAS directs otherwise.

"The player has already been informed of this decision.

"The Ethics and Disciplinary Commission was formed by its chairperson Mr Francois Strydom, and members Mr Khaled Arfa and Mr David Hater."

Karjakin has told the Russian state news agency TASS that there were no guarantees at CAS and claimed the chances of success "are very small."

Sergey Karjakin looks set to miss the FIDE Candidates Tournament due to the sanction ©Getty Images

The ban means that Karjakin will be unable to participate in the Candidates Tournament.

The event, which is scheduled to run from June 16 to July 7, will determine the challenger for this year’s World Chess Championships.

Karjakin won the Candidates Tournament and the World Blitz in 2016, as well as the World Cup in the previous year.

Sergei Shipov, another Russian grandmaster, was found not guilty by the Ethics and Discipline Commission in March after similarly supporting the invasion.

This was reportedly due to having a "less powerful platform" and were "slightly different and less provocative".

Karjakin has floated the idea of setting up a rival International Federation and expressed the opinion that FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, a Russian, should resign for going against his country.

Dvorkovich has admitted it was now "impossible" to keep sport and politics separate.

The FIDE Council agreed to allow players from Russia and Belarus to participate under its flag until May 31 this year and to move the World Chess Olympiad to Chennai.