Nigel Short has announced his resignation as vice-president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in the wake of being handed a three-month suspended ban by the global governing body’s Ethics and Disciplinary Commission.

The English chess grandmaster took to social media to confirm his departure with "immediate effect."

His announcements come after the FIDE Ethics and Disciplinary Commission ruled on Tuesday (June 21) to ban Short for three months from acting as an official at the organisation after being charged with "undermining and discrediting" the US Virgin Islands (USVI) Chess Federation.

The ban was suspended for two years on the condition that Short does not breach FIDE’s Ethics and Disciplinary Code during that period.

Short was found guilty in April of causing reputational damage to the USVI Chess Federation following comments against the organisation and was sanctioned with a warning.

Today I have announced my resignation as #FIDE Vice-President with immediate effect. — Nigel Short (@nigelshortchess) June 21, 2022

The national governing body then successfully appealed the decision, resulting in the FIDE Ethics and Disciplinary Commission issuing a suspended ban.

Short’s resignation also comes less than two months before FIDE are due to stage its Presidential elections.

The 57-year-old has been the vice-president of FIDE since 2018 when he endorsed Russian Arkady Dvorkovich to become the head of the organisation.

Dvorkovich is set to stand for another term in office at the elections, scheduled to be held at the FIDE General Assembly in Chennai in India from August 7 to 8.

The Russian said Short had "worked tirelessly to promote chess on all continents."

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich hailed the efforts of Nigel Short during his time as vice-president of the organisation ©Getty Images

"Thanks to his efforts, the FIDE family has been expanded by several new federations," said Dvorkovich.

"Often the fruits of his dedicated work were to be appreciated only years later.

"As an example - thanks to his efforts, the long-standing conflict in the Pakistani Chess Federation began to be resolved, ending with legitimate elections in June 2022.

"I am sincerely glad that in 2018 Nigel agreed to accept my nomination as the vice-president of FIDE.

"Several more candidates from his 2018 ticket currently work in the FIDE Council and make a significant contribution to our common duties.

"I would like to highlight Nigel's organisational and leadership abilities, as well as to reinstate that his intentions have always been consistent with the mission of FIDE.

"Nigel's decision is open and sincere, perhaps even a little emotional and related to the decision of EDC [Ethics and Disciplinary Commission], but I believe that Nigel will continue his mission and agree with my proposal to find the right format for our joint work for the benefit of chess."