The Tunisian National Olympic Committee (CNOT) is set to collaborate with the Tunisian Scouts after a draft agreement was approved by the CNOT Board.

Under the proposal, the CNOT and Tunisian Scouts would work together to educate young people on Olympic values.

Upcoming multi-sport events were also a topic of focus at the CNOT Board meeting, chaired by President Mehrez Boussayene.

A dedicated committee is due to be established to plan a roadmap for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Paris 2024 preparations were discussed by the Tunisian National Olympic Committee Board ©Getty Images

It will be tasked with overseeing technical, logistical and medical aspects of Tunisia's preparations to ensure athletes are in the best position to succeed.

Tunisia won two medals at Tokyo 2020 - Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi's taekwondo silver and a shock men's 400 metres freestyle swimming gold for teenager Ahmed Hafnaoui.

An update was also given on preparations for the Islamic Solidary Games in Konya.

That event is due to run from August 9 to 18 in Turkey.