Spectators were told to vacate the wrestling venue while officials carried out safety checks ©ITG

Safety issues saw the opening day of wrestling competition delayed for more than an hour and spectators forced to leave the venue at the Commonwealth Games here.

According to those inside the Coventry Arena this morning, a guard covering one of the speakers used for the event fell from the ceiling.

Although no one was hurt, the incident resulted in competition being brought to a halt and fans asked to leave the wrestling venue while safety checks were carried out.

Security officials told Indian newspaper Sportstar that there had been a "technical failure", while official documentation from the technical delegate at United World Wrestling said the delay was caused by "health and safety issues".

Bajrang Punia of India had won his opening bout of the day before competition was brought to a halt ©Getty Images
"All are safe, they are just rechecking the whole system to avoid any untoward incident," a coach told Indian television channel News18.

Only five bouts had been completed before the delay which lasted around 90 minutes.

The Coventry Arena is staging two days of wrestling competition after holding the judo event.

"During this morning’s wrestling session at Coventry Arena, competition was suspended whilst a safety check was carried out at the venue," a statement from Birmingham 2022 read.

"Spectators were informed of the pause in competition and were not required to leave the arena.

"The wrestling session has now resumed.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."