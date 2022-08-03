The medals for the Munich 2022 European Championships have been unveiled with organisers describing the design as "unique, innovative, and typically Bavarian".

The medals were conceived by Designworks, a subsidiary of BMW in Munich, and revealed in the city's Marienplatz.

"When designing the medal, it was important for us to create a strong reference to the venue," Designworks head Holger Hampf said.

The design incorporates the tented roof of the Olympic Stadium.

The medals are designed to incorporate the distinctive shape of Munich's Olympic Stadium roof ©Paul Zenner/Munich 2022

"In developing the medal, we wanted to retain the distinctive shape and at the same time pursue new paths," Munich 2022 creative director Florian Weber said.

"The integration of the medal ensures unity."

The ribbon design ensures the medal does not twist and will always be worn correctly.

Medals will be awarded in 177 events and approximately 1,300 medals in all have been manufactured.

The ribbon, which has been based on the Munich pretzel, is set to be a different colour depending on the sport.

"These decorative pieces will make the European Championships even more tangible for the people of Munich," Munich Sport Mayor Verena Dietl said.

World rowing gold medallist Oliver Zeidler helped launch the medals and is set to return to the lake where his grandfather Hans Johan Farber won Olympic gold 50 years ago in the men’s coxed four.

"The European Championships are a very special competition for me," Zeidler said.

"Fifty years after my grandfather’s Olympic victory, I also get to row for gold at the regatta centre, I will do all I can to win."

The European Championships feature nine sports and is set to be held from August 11 to 21.