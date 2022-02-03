The International University Sports Federation (FISU) has announced the next stages in the bidding race for the 2027 Summer World University Games.

The organisation has confirmed that Chungcheong in South Korea and North Carolina in the United States are the two candidates to host the 2027 Summer World University Games, after sending both letters at the end of last month confirming their candidatures.

Following the confirmation of both locations candidacies, both are being asked to prepare bid dossiers and to host technical visits before August 31 2022.

FISU says evaluation visits are due to take place at both locations between September 1 and 24.

The race is then due to come to a conclusion the following month at a FISU Executive Committee meeting, scheduled for October in Yekaterinburg, Russia, when the host is set to be announced.

Chungcheong and North Carolina are set to go head-to-head for the right to stage the 2027 FISU Summer World University Games ©KSOC

Meanwhile, bidding remains open for the 2027 FISU Winter World University Games and the 2029 FISU Summer World University Games and Winter World University Games.

The United States has hosted one previous FISU Summer World University Games, at Buffalo in 1993, when the event was known as the Summer Universiade.

South Korea has hosted two previous FISU Summer World University Games - at Daegu in 2003 and Gwangju in 2015 - on both occasions the event was known as the Summer Universiade.

The next edition of the FISU Summer World University Games is due to take place from June 26 to July 7 in Chengdu, China, having been delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the next edition of the FISU Winter World University Games is set to be held in Lake Placid in the United States from January 12 to 22 2023.

The previous edition in Lucerne, Switzerland, was cancelled less than two weeks before it was due to take place, in December 2021, because of the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant.