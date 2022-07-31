Scotland's Neil Fachie was defeated for the first time today at the Commonwealth Games, as Welsh rider James Ball ended his hopes of a record sixth gold medal, an achievement overshadowed by a horrific crash in the men's scratch qualifying.

Fachie, with pilot Lewis Stewart, had won the men's tandem B sprint, with the legendary visually-impaired cyclist aiming for a third-straight victory in the time trial as well.

The Scot had won every men's race at the Games in Para cycling before the time trial, with back-to-back titles at Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018.

Ball, with pilot Matthew Rotherham, headed into the final well-matched with the Scots and they managed to outsmart their opponents to win in straight races.

Afterwards, the pair showed a sign of respect and hoisted a Scottish flag in dedication to "JP", who is believed to have played a part in British high-performance Para cycling.

Bronze went to Beau Wootton of Australia and his pilot Luke Zaccaria.

Some of the crash from the men's scratch qualifying ©Getty Images

That moment of unity was overshadowed by a serious crash in the men's 15km scratch qualifying heat two, where England's Matt Walls was thrown into the crowd along with his bike in a seven-person collision that hospitalised three riders and injured two members of the public.

Walls was one of those, along with Isle of Man's Matt Bostock and Canadian Derek Gee.

In the final, Corbin Strong of New Zealand was part of a group of three who lapped the rest of the field to take the medals.

Strong, the 2020 world points champion, claimed the scratch gold in front of Scotland's John Archibald, who was followed in by William Roberts from Wales.

Matthew Richardson came through a difficult day to claim the men's sprint gold in the final against Trinidad and Tobago's Nicholas Paul, yesterday's keirin champion.

Richardson required a decider against Malaysian Shah Sahrom in the quarter-finals, only for that third heat to be postponed to the late session after the serious scratch race crash.

Less than 20 minutes after beating Sahrom, Richardson went 1-0 down to Scotland's Jack Carlin in the semi-finals, only to win the next two races.

He defeated Paul in straight races for the gold medal.

Carlin initially placed fourth behind Matt Glaetzer after the bronze race, but the Australian was relegated for an irregular move, meaning the Scottish cyclist took bronze.

Georgia Baker of Australia claimed the women's points race gold in fashion ©Getty Images

Georgia Baker of Australia was dominant in the women's 25 kilometres points race, scoring seven times on her way to the gold medal.

Five times she crossed the line first in the sprints and ended up on 55 points.

Scotland's Neah Evans was closest to her on 36, having bridged a gap to Baker and fellow Australian Chloe Moran, and Wales' Eluned King late in the race.

That risk paid off as she racked up points in the last two sprints, crucially beating King in the decisive final push to the line to take silver.

King finished on 32 for bronze.

More success came for Australia in the women's 500 metres time trial, as Kristina Clonan snatched the gold medal and Commonwealth Games record away from Olympic sprint champion Kelsey Mitchell in the final heat.

Canadian Mitchell claimed the silver after breaking the record herself with a mark of 33.294sec, only for that to be bettered by Clonan with 33.234.

Sophie Capewell of England took the bronze medal with a time of 33.522.

Jessica Gallagher also took her second title for Australia on the track with her pilot Caitlin Ward with the fastest time in the women's tandem B 1000m time trial in a time of 1min 07.138sec.

Sophie Unwin and Georgia Holt of England, who finished third in the sprint but did not receive medals as not enough teams competed, were the silver medallists just in front of Scotland's Aileen McGlynn, piloted by Ellie Stone.