Ellesse Andrews outsmarted Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell at her own game in the women's sprint to claim an unlikely gold medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games here.

Andrews, who qualified in sixth, made her way into the final with victories over Australia's Breanna Hargrave, Canada's Lauriane Genest and England's Sophie Capewell.

She needed a decider to beat Genest, who tactically was shown up against her younger opponent.

After making it to the gold medal match, the Kiwi rider did not let her opportunity fall away, beating Canadian Mitchell in straight races to take gold, the last of three for the day for New Zealand.

Emma Finucane of Wales won a decider to take bronze from England's Sophie Capewell.

Nicholas Paul became the first rider from Trinidad and Tobago to win gold in keirin today at the Games after winning the men's event.

His semi-final saw drama unfold right behind him as Matthew Glaetzer of Australia and England's Joe Truman tangled in a nasty crash that required Truman to receive medical attention.

After avoiding the drama, he got out of the pack with less than two laps to go in the final and kept it to the line as the others scrapped for the minor medals.

Nicholas Paul won the men's keirin event today, Trinidad and Tobago's first cycling gold at the Commonwealth Games in 56 years ©Getty Images

Paul is the second Trinidadian to win gold in cycling at the Games after Roger Gibbon claimed two golds at Kingston 1966.

Jack Carlin of Scotland and Malaysia's Shah Sahrom won silver and bronze medals respectively.

Bryony Botha from New Zealand had earlier broken the Commonwealth record twice in a matter of hours in the women's 3000m individual pursuit, going on to win the gold medal in impressive fashion.

She recorded a time of 3:18.456, coming close to lapping Australian Maeve Plouffe as she sprinted to the line.

Plouffe claimed the silver medal, while Neah Evans of Scotland claimed bronze by beating Sarah Roy of Australia by more than three seconds in their head-to-head.

New Zealand claimed another gold medal in the men's 4000m individual pursuit, going one-two in the event.

Aaron Gate broke the Games record in the morning session in a time of 4:07.129, meaning he would feature in the men's final with team-mate Tom Sexton.

After a strong start from Sexton; Gate was the clear quicker rider in the last kilometre, pulling out a gap of more than four seconds to win the final in a time of 4:07.760.

Bronze went to Australian Conor Leahy, who won by over a second in the race for the final spot on the podium against Charlie Tanfield of England.