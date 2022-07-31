Riders hospitalised in Commonwealth Games horror crash which sees session called off

A seven-person crash in which England's Matt Walls was propelled into the crowd has left two riders with concerning injuries, some spectators hurt and caused organisers here to end today's first track cycling session early.

Going into the final lap in heat two of men's scratch qualifying - with 13 athletes vying for 10 spots to qualify for the final - a collision led to more than half the field coming off their bikes.

Walls was pushed up to the top of the embankment, going over the barrier and landing in a front row of spectators, among them several children.

Images of the aftermath show distressed children, with one injured spectator taken away in a wheelchair, according to the BBC.

It has since been confirmed by organisers that two members of the public were injured, but did not require hospital treatment.

Several members of the public were seen to by staff due to emotional distress.

Walls was attended to by medics, propped up against a wall, with an oxygen mask on.

An update on his condition is not yet known.

Others caught up in the crash include Isle of Man cyclist Matt Bostock, who was carried away on a stretcher and has been taken to hospital.

Bostock is doing well according to his coach, as reported by Manx Radio.

British Cycling confirmed Walls was also taken to hospital.

An image of Matt Walls going over the barrier, with Derek Gee close to joining him ©Getty Images

Canada's Mathias Guillemette, leading from the front, appeared to move from his line, causing a domino effect which led to Bostock and Barbados' Jamol Eastmond colliding, causing more to fall behind.

Guillemette's team-mate Derek Gee went down too and was unable to finish.

As a result, only nine qualified for the final.

Others who went down - but later got up and qualified - included Josh Duffy of Australia.

England's Ethan Vernon crossed the line first to qualify, along with Scottish riders John Archibald and Kyle Gordon.

New Zealand's George Jackson, India's Vishajeet Singh, Eastmond, Grenada's Red Walters and William Roberts of Wales all guaranteed their spot in the final.

Gordon and Jackson were unsaddled in the crash before getting up.

The Scottish rider appeared to be in a sling, so it is unclear whether he will feature in the final.

Kyle Gordon was pictured in a sling after being caught up in the crash ©Getty Images

Birmingham 2022 confirmed that two spectators were injured, while three cyclists were taken to hospital.

"Following a crash at the morning session of track and para track cycling at the Lee Valley VeloPark, three cyclists and two spectators have been treated by the onsite medical team," read the statement.

"The three cyclists have been taken to hospital.

"The two spectators did not require hospital treatment.

"The next session is due to start at 3pm as scheduled, however an update will be provided as soon as possible if that situation changes.

"We would like to send our best wishes to the cyclists and spectators involved in this incident and to thank the medical team for their swift action."

Following the crash, the first scheduled session of action was brought to an early end.

