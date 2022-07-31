The Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) has held triplet events as part of delayed Olympic Day celebrations.

A flag-raising ceremony, a seminar on sustainable sport and a children's art competition were all run yesterday by the BOA, later than initially planned because of flooding.

More than 100 people were killed in floods across Bangladesh in May and June, and the crisis prompted the BOA to move Olympic Day festivities from the traditional date of June 23.

Yesterday instead became Olympic Day in Bangladesh.

An Olympic flag was raised at BOA headquarters in Dhaka, along with the flags of the National Olympic Committee and the Olympic Council of Asia, in a ceremony overseen by BOA vice-president Mainul Islam, who is also Bangladesh Archery Federation President.

A children's art competition was part of Olympic Day celebrations ©BOA/OCA

A seminar titled "Sustainable Games, Sports and IOC's Sustainable Strategy" followed, before a children's art competition took place.

National Olympic Academy director Mahfuzur Rahman Siddique was the keynote speaker for the seminar.

Dhaka University collaborated in delivering the art contest.

Many BOA officials are currently in Birmingham in England for the Commonwealth Games.