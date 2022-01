General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed has been elected President of the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA).

Ahmed stood unopposed for the position and succeeds General Abu Belal Muhammad Shafiul Huq.

Syed Shahed Reza was the only candidate for secretary general, while Ashikur Rahman Miku will serve as his deputy.

Shafiuddin Ahmed said Bangladesh winning more medals at major events, including the Olympic Games, was among the main targets in his new role.

"I’m the President of the Olympic Association," he said.

"Naturally I will think of the Olympics.

"I have no other alternative.

"The target has to be long term.

"If we are to do well at the Olympics, we have to perform well in South Asian Games and Asian Games."





The newly-constituted BOA Executive Committee held its first meeting this week.

"I discussed with all those who are with me, the Executive Committee," Ahmed added.

"After getting introduced to them, I saw that all the members of this Committee are experts in their respective fields.

"We have set a simple goal of utilising their combined skills with the aim of doing better than before.

"Inshallah, with the cooperation of all of you, we will be able to do better than before."

Bangladesh is still waiting for its first Olympic medal having participated at every Summer Games since Los Angeles 1984.

The country sent eight athletes to last year's postponed Olympics in Tokyo.