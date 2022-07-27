Indian cricket superstar Sourav Ganguly has hailed the International Cricket Council (ICC) decision to award the 2025 Women’s World Cup to India.

"We were keen on hosting the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 and we are glad we have won the hosting rights for this marquee clash on the women’s calendar," said Ganguly, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President.

"India hosted the 50-over Women’s World Cup in 2013 and the sport has undergone tremendous transformation since then.

"The popularity of women’s cricket is rapidly rising, and this is a step in the right direction.

"The BCCI will work closely with the ICC and fulfil all the requirements."

We were keen on hosting the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 and we are glad we have won the hosting rights for this marquee clash on the women’s calendar: Mr. @SGanguly99, President, BCCI. pic.twitter.com/EunxbtAfRG — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 27, 2022

Meanwhile Bangladesh will again host the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2024.

"This will be a watershed moment for women's cricket in Bangladesh as the event will inspire little girls and aspiring female cricketers to dream big," Bangladesh Cricket Board chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said.

"Our women have made steady strides in international cricket and this world event at home will be an ideal opportunity to show that we can compete against the best.

"Bangladesh has a rich tradition of hosting high profile ICC events and I have no doubts that we will deliver a world class tournament in 2024."

The ICC also confirmed that England are set to host the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2026.

"We’re seeing right now the positive impact that the Women’s Euros is having for football, and hosting this global cricket event will give us another incredible opportunity to inspire even more girls to pick up a bat and ball," England and Wales Cricket Board interim chief executive Clare Connor said.

England had hosted the women’s 50 over World Cup in 2017 when the hosts beat India in a dramatic final at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

"Women’s cricket has developed rapidly since then, from the numbers of girls picking up bats, joining clubs, and being able to progress on a pathway to the highest levels of performance," Connor said.

Sri Lanka is due to host the Women’s T20 Champions Trophy in 2027 providing they qualify for the competition.