The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) concluded this year’s NAIDOC week, celebrating 60 indigenous Olympians, by holding its second "Walk with Us" forum.

AOC chief executive Matt Carroll, Athletes’ Commission members Kenny Wallace and Greta Small and director of From the Heart Dean Parkin were joined by indigenous Olympians Patrick Johnson, Beki Smith, Danny Morseu and Kyle van der Kuyp for the event at Meta Headquarters in Barangaroo, Sydney.

The theme of “Walking Together” was split into leaving footprints, creating footprints and future footprints to discuss the Australian Olympic movement’s past, current projects and future opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.

Since the inaugural forum, the ongoing achievements of the Indigenous Advisory Committee, indigenous artwork integration throughout Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Australian squads, the launch of the Australian Olympic Indigenous Coaching Scholarship and enshrinement of an indigenous voice in the Athletes’ Commission have ben celebrated.

AOC chief executive Carroll said the forum was a platform to celebrate the country’s indigenous Olympic heritage.

"This confirms and reinforces our commitment to make a real difference through sport and to make a practical contribution to reconciliation," Mr Carroll said.

"Today's forum built around this week’s trip to Torres Strait which demonstrated the impact of the Australian Olympic Indigenous Coaching Scholarship and our commitment to bring the Olympic spirit to communities.

From left, Olympians Beki Smith, Patrick Johnson, Danny Morseu and Kyle Vander-Kuyp at Green Hill Fort during the Australian Olympic Committee NAIDOC week visit ©Getty Images

"It’s also a chance to discuss our ambitions for what comes next - to expand the coaching scholarships to other sports and assist all of our member sports to create and build on their own Reconciliation Action Plans.

"We also will ensure the AOC’s Reconciliation Action Plan is built into all of our planning for the green and gold runway until Brisbane 2032, the 10 years leading into and 10 years out of our home Games, to maximise the impact for Indigenous outcomes."

Olympian Johnson and chair of the AOC’s Indigenous Advisory Committee praised the 60 known indigenous athletes said they represent the past and future.

"It's great to get everyone together and really be part of this meaningful journey, about how we come together to not only recognise and celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures within this forum, but how do we do that in everyday life.

"I really recommend everyone take the opportunity to connect back on country and connect to the history wherever you live on this great country of ours.

"This is an opportunity to create unity and I think that's where we want to see this country. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island culture is not separate, it's part of this culture, part of this history and part of Australia."