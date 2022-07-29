Finnish volleyball player Kerminen axed from national team over playing for Russian club

One of Finland's best volleyball players, libero Lauri Kerminen, has ben suspended from the national team because he is continuing a club career in Russia.

Kerminen plays for Russian champions Dynamo Moscow - something which has caused unease in Finland given Russia's war in Ukraine.

Finnish Volleyball Association President Lauri Inna told public broadcaster YLE "there is no other way to act now".

"The leadership of the union [Finnish Volleyball Association] was asked for help and we made a decision," Inna added.

"Now the team doesn't have to worry too much about this kind of thing."

Finland and Russia share a land border more than 1,300 kilometres long.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted Finland to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), ending the Finns' longtime stance of wartime neutrality.

It was also blamed for the MotoGP Finnish Grand Prix being cancelled this year, although Finland was able to stage the the Winter European Youth Olympic Festival in Vuokatti in March, the month after Russa launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The International Volleyball Federation stripped Russia of this year's Volleyball Men’s World Championship following the invasion of Ukraine ©Getty Images

Kerminen is not the first player to lose a spot on their national team due to playing for a Russian club.

The Polish Football Association is not considering Maciej Rybus for selection as he continues to play for Spartak Moscow, while Swedish and Finnish athletes competing in the Kontinental Hockey League - which is largely based in Russia - have been warned continuing to play there is likely to end their international careers.

Since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, at least 5,237 civilians have been killed, according to the United Nations, although it believes the true figure is far higher.

Millions of refugees have fled the country, while the combined military death toll is thought to exceed 20,000.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of carrying out war crimes, including executing civilians.

Russia calls the attack a "special military operation" and claims to be seeking to "de-nazify" Ukraine - an assertion widely dismissed as fictitious.



