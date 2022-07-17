The Malaysia Teqball Association (MTA) has been accepted as a member of the Paralympic Council of Malaysia.

The MTA's successful application for membership has been hailed as a landmark achievement for Para teqball in Malaysia.

It joined the Malaysian Wheelchair Fencing Association in being accepted as a Paralympic Council of Malaysia member at the Annual General Meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

A special unit is to be set up to oversee the development of Para teqball, the MTA has promised.





The International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ) formally launched Para teqball in March 2021.

The are two sport classes - PTBSC 1, for athletes permanently requiring the use of crutches, and PTBSC 2, for athletes with a prosthesis.

An inclusive doubles format, where teams feature one teqball player and one Para teqball player, has also been created by FITEQ.