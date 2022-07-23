FITEQ lays on introductory Para teqball course in Naples

A "Zero to Hero" introductory Para teqball course has been staged in Naples by the International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ).

Seven amputee athletes took part in the five-day course, which included theory lessons as well practical sessions.

Those taking part came from the amputee football clubs Vicenza Calcio Amputati, Roma Calcio Amputati and Sporting Amp Football Club.

A Teq table will be donated to each to ensure the players can continue their training, FITEQ has pledged.





FITEQ formally launched Para teqball in March 2021, with the discipline becoming a pillar of FITEQ's inclusion initiatives.

The are two sport classes - PTBSC 1, for athletes permanently requiring the use of crutches, and PTBSC 2, for athletes with a prosthesis.

An inclusive doubles format, where teams feature one teqball player and one Para teqball player, has also been created by FITEQ.