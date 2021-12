Organisers of Hamilton's bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games have taken an interest in a vacant plot of land to develop a new sporting facility.

The proposal to Burlington councillors detailed that national sporting organisations Tennis Canada and Gymnastics Canada are both looking for new, permanent high-performance centres.

Over the years, the undeveloped piece of property has been suggested as a potential site for the Hamilton Tiger Cats or an arena that could house a National Hockey League franchise.

"It’s very early in the process, but the Committee really seems to be coming at this from a different perspective," said city councillor Kelvin Galbraith, as reported by inhalton.

"They’ve looked at our master plan.

"They’re not asking for any municipal money.

"They want to build something sustainable, not just a sports facility that will be obsolete after the event is over."

The triangular piece of land is bordered by Highway 403 to the north and lies east of the Aldershot GO Station.

Hamilton is preparing a bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games with multiple sites in the Greater Toronto Area ©Getty Images

"It’s not bordered by anything," said Galbraith.

"There are no residents that would be inconvenienced by construction.

"It would take some of the pressure off Plains Rd, which seems to get all the attention.

"It’s by the highway and the GO Station."

Although it's Hamilton's bid for the Games, Galbraith feels it would be better described as belonging to the Greater Toronto Area.

"They’re speaking to several cities, from Mississauga to St. Catharines to Waterloo," Galbraith said.

"There could be a real legacy that comes out of this, including the potential for affordable housing once Athletes' Villages have served their purposes."

Hamilton staged the inaugural edition of what was then known as the British Empire Games in 1930 and is seen as a frontrunner for the 2030 event.

In April, a private Bid Committee shelved a potential bid for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in favour of 2030 - its original target - which will be the centenary edition of the multi-sport event.

The Canadian city is seen as the frontrunner for the 2030 event, but the pivot away from 2026 has left the Commonwealth Games Federation without an obvious host for the edition after Birmingham 2022.