Sports business consultancy 4 Global has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to support Hamilton's bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

The Canadian city is viewed as the frontrunner for the Games in eight years' time, with the private Hamilton 100 Bid Group spearheading its proposal.

The date of 2030 ties in with the centenary of Hamilton staging the first edition of the multi-sport event, then known as the British Empire Games, in 1930.

London-based firm 4 Global also has offices in Istanbul and Miami, and has previously worked with London 2012 and Rio 2016 on legacy programmes for the Summer Olympic Games.

It also worked with World Athletics in 2017 on security for its World Championships in London, and assisted with the Lima 2019 Pan American and Parapan American Games.

Work from 4 Global on the Hamilton 2030 bid will be centred on increasing sports participation as a legacy of the Games.

PJ Mercanti, the President of Hamilton's proposal, believes 4 Global will enhance the bid put forward by the Canadian city.

"We are thrilled to have 4 Global on board as we continue our plans to bring the Commonwealth Games home for their centenary eight years from now," Mercanti said.

"We want to deliver an inclusive, net-zero Commonwealth Games that brings a sustainable legacy to the region and revitalise the Games for their next century.

Hamilton in Canada is aiming to stage the 2030 Commonwealth Games, 100 years on from when it held the first British Empire Games ©Getty Images

"We know that 4 Global’s experience working on a series of hugely successful major sporting events will help Hamilton deliver a truly memorable centenary that will leave a lasting positive impact on the region."

Eloy Mazon, 4 Global's chief executive, said the company is excited to start its work on the bid.

"Hamilton 2030 is a really exciting and innovative bid, run by a team that shares our passion for building community participation and sustainability into a major sporting event," Mazon said.

"We can’t wait to add our expertise to that passion, to create a memorable centenary Games for the Commonwealth."

The bid is developing without financial support from the Canadian Government, and is billed as a volunteer initiative led by community leaders and private sector partners.

The City of Hamilton and Commonwealth Games Canada are working with the Ontario and Canadian Governments on how they can support the bid.

Victoria in Australia is set to be awarded the 2026 edition of the Commonwealth Games after formally presenting its bid earlier this month.

A host for the 2030 Games is expected to be decided next year.