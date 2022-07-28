European Games 2023 Coordination Commission to meet for first time in October

The 2023 European Games Coordination Commission is set to hold its first meeting from October 12 to 13 in Kraków.

The Commission's chairman Hasan Arat confirmed the details at the European Olympic Committees' (EOC) Executive Committee meeting during the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) here in Banská Bystrica, which is also organised by the governing body.

Kraków is hosting next year's edition of the Games along with the surrounding region of Małopolska.

Arat, who is also a member of the Turkish Olympic Committee, is confident that Kraków-Małopolska 2023 will be a success as it prepares to stage 26 medal sports in what is due to be the third edition of the event after Baku 2015 and Minsk 2019.

During his report at the Executive Committee meeting, Arat also announced that the Commission had received approval to enlist a public relations company at next year's event to support with communications around the Games.

The EOC has appointed international relations and communications agency Jon Tibbs Associates Limited to assist with content creation at the Summer EYOF.

The Coordination Commission is due to meet in Kraków prior to the city's hosting of the 2023 European Games ©Getty Images

The Athletes Village for Kraków-Małopolska 2023 is due to be based in one of Kraków's university halls of residence.

The university has changed its holiday dates for the students so that the athletes can be accommodated during the Games which are scheduled to take place from June 21 to July 2 next year.

Arat also announced that plans had been put in place to launch a recruitment drive as the EOC seeks to enlist 8,000 volunteers to help run the Games.

The Turkish official finalised his report by expressing full confidence in the Games' Organising Committee and the EOC to jointly "deliver a spectacular third edition of Europe's premier sports event."

EOC treasurer Peter Mennel also provided a draft budget for the Games which includes a surplus in order to cover any unforeseen circumstances.