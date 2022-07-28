Comeback victories for Nyqvist and Thomasen in compelling badminton finals at Banská Bystrica EYOF

Salomon Thomasen of Denmark and Finnish shuttler Nella Nyqvist both pulled off rousing comeback victories at the Baseline Sport Arena to win the boys' and girls' badminton singles tournaments at the Banská Bystrica European Youth Olympic Festival here.

Thomasen and Sweden's Romeo Makboul headed out to the main court first, with the former receiving vastly more support as Denmark had bought a sizeable travelling contingent.

They were straight into Makboul and jeered every mistake he made in the warm-up.

Thomasen dominated the early stages with powerful net play characterising his tactics.

He earned numerous points by luring Makboul in with a drop shot before smashing the return past the helpless Swede.

Thomasen took a 16-9 lead inside of nine minutes but a powerful cross-court smash to the bottom-right corner launched a four-point run for Makboul, until a huge smash quelled the comeback.

A series of unforced errors from Thomasen remarkably made it 20-19 to Makboul.

A well-placed smash then gave an exuberant Makboul the first game, 21-19.

Thomasen began the second game in the same shaky fashion as he ended the first, going down 2-0 after smashing a promising opportunity into the net.

However, the crowd willed him back into the game as he battled to a 12-9 lead.

Once again though, Makboul's physicality and aggression spurred him ahead 16-13 before the pair traded blows until Makboul had match point at 20-18.

Thomasen battled back to recover the two-point deficit to the delight of the raucous Danish contingent in the stands.

Makboul then gifted his opponent a game point of his own with a perfect smash set-up before hitting the net moments later to hand the Dane a 23-21 win in the second game, sending it to a decider.

The third game saw several mistakes creep into Makboul's game as he got more and more frustrated and, although he remained in touch for the first few rallies, the unseeded Dane surged to a 21-15 victory to take the gold medal.

Nella Nyqvist came from behind to finish the EYOF girls' badminton singles tournament as champion ©EYOF Banská Bystrica 2022

Immediately afterwards, Finland's Nella Nyqvist and Ravza Bodur of Turkey battled it out for the girls' crown.

Nyqvist lost 22-20 in the first game after 15 minutes as the Turkish player had control of the court, making her opponent dart around chasing each point.

Bodur was only let down by unforced errors, with several wayward shots keeping the Finn within reach.

It was another back-and-forth encounter at the start of the second game, with the score reaching 8-8 before Nyqvist went up a gear a produced some sensational play to surge into a 19-12 lead.

Bodur reduced the deficit slightly but the final blow came from an impressive cross-court lob to hand Nyqvist a 21-16 second-game win.

Nyqvist looked determined to finish Bodur and was ruthless in the final game.

Her combination of pace and power helped Nyqvist speed to a 16-10 lead.

Further unforced errors kept Bodur's hopes alive, but she was not able to find her form from the previous rounds as Nyqvist clinched the third game 21-14.



