Sporting competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics is set to begin with football and rugby sevens action on July 24, two days prior to the Opening Ceremony.

Rugby sevens has featured at the Games since Rio 2016, but this marks the first time it is scheduled begin prior to the official opening.

Twelve men's matches are due to take place at the Stade de France on July 24, and a further 12 including the men's quarter-finals on July 25.

Competition then takes a break for the Opening Ceremony on July 26, before the men's semi-finals and medal matches are due to be held on July 27.

A further six sports are also set to feature medal events on that day - the men's and women's cycling time trials, judo, fencing, diving, swimming, shooting and skateboarding.

The mixed team 10 metres air rifle shooting final is set to be the first medal event of Paris 2024 at the National Shooting Centre in Châteauroux.

The women's rugby sevens tournament is due to be held from July 28 to 30.

Football usually begins in the two days prior to an Olympic Opening Ceremony, and eight men's matches are scheduled for July 24, the first two of which are in Group C at the Parc des Princes in Paris and in Group B at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne.

July 25 marks the start of the women's football tournament, with the eight matches beginning with a Group C opener at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes and Group A clash at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the women's softball tournament also began in the two days prior to the Opening Ceremony, but the sport, together with baseball, has been left off the programme for Paris 2024.

The last medal event of the Olympics is the women's basketball final, scheduled for August 11 at the French capital's Arena Bercy.

The Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne is set to host one of the first men's football matches on July 24 ©Getty Images

France fared well in the sport at Tokyo 2020, earning men's silver and women's bronze.

Preliminary-round basketball matches at Paris 2024 have controversially been moved to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille, following criticism of the original venue Hall Six of the Parc des Expositions at Porte de Versailles.

Knockout games are due to be held at the Arena Bercy - known as Accor Arena outside of the Games.

Early handball matches are now scheduled for the Hall Six of the Parc des Expositions, with the Stade Pierre-Mauroy staging knockout matches.

The women's final is scheduled for August 10 and the men's gold-medal match for the last day of the Games on August 11, with the stadium in Lille able to welcome 27,000 spectators.

France clinched a men's and women's handball double at Tokyo 2020, following silver medals for both teams at Rio 2016.

The host nation is also expected to perform strongly in judo, with competition at the Champ de Mars Arena scheduled for July 27 until August 3.

Swimming and athletics finals are all scheduled for evening sessions, with the exception of the road events.

The Paris La Defense Arena is due to host swimming events from July 27 until August 4.

Athletics finals are scheduled to begin with the men's and women's 20 kilometres race walk on August 1, with the Stade de France hosting track and field events from August 2 to 10.

The women's and men's 100 metres finals are due to be held on back-to-back days on August 3 and 4, respectively, and the men's and women's marathons are scheduled for August 10 and 11.

The Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony is due to be held on July 26 along the River Seine, with sport beginning two days prior ©Paris 2024

This marks the first time since Los Angeles 1984 that the women's marathon concludes athletics competition at the Olympics.

Breaking is the only sport making its Olympic debut at Paris 2024, with the women's event scheduled to be held in full on August 9 and the men's on August 10, both at the foot of the Place de la Concorde Luxor Obelisk.

In sailing, the kitesurfing discipline is set for its first appearance at the Games at the Marseille Marina on August 8, the sport's final day of competition.

Surfing is due to be held in Tahiti, an island located 15,700 kilometres from the French capital, provisionally from July 27 to 30, with the men's and women's gold-medal matches due to conclude at 4:50am French time.

Organisers have said that the schedule was devised in collaboration with International Federations, the International Olympic Committee and Olympic Broadcasting Services, and claimed that it "is carefully designed to strike a fair balance between the genders, with alternating men's and women's team sport finals".

The draw for tickets is set to open in December, when a full pricing structure will be confirmed.

Ten million tickets are expected to go on sale for the Olympics, and 3.4 million for the Paralympics.

Individual tickets for sporting competition are priced between €24 (£20/$25) and €950 (£805/$970).

The Place de la Concorde Luxor Obelisk is set to provide the setting for the breaking finals at Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

Organisers have said that more than a million tickets will cost €24, nearly half cost €50 (£42/$51) or less, and almost one-third of finals tickets are priced at €100 (£85/$102) or less.

Paris 2024's ticket structure involves 15 per cent of tickets - those in the highest price bands - generating almost 50 per cent of the total revenue.

Packages are also due to go on sale in February 2023 offering spectators the opportunity to choose three different sessions of sport, with prices starting at €72 (£61/$74).

Tickets for athletics 100m finals and 100m freestyle swimming finals start at €120 (£102/$123).

The Paris 2024 Olympics are due to be followed by the Paralympics from August 28 until September 8.

It is set to mark the third time the French capital has hosted the Olympics, 100 years on from when it held the multi-sport event for the second time in 1924.

The build-up in recent months has featured increasing concerns over the budget and security for the Games, the latter partly due to the chaotic scenes at the UEFA Champions League final at the Stade de France in May.