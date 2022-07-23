Security worries continue to cast a shadow over preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, with concerns expressed over a lack of available police officers for the Opening Ceremony.

Organisers have planned an ambitious six-kilometre spectacle featuring athletes travelling along the River Seine in boats to open the Olympics on July 26 2024, with Tuesday marking two years until that date.

Around 600,000 people are expected to watch the Ceremony in the French capital, which would require a major security operation.

According to a police source cited in an AFP report, there are concerns that it would not be possible to secure the required total of "nearly 7,000 officers" for the Opening Ceremony, with a shortfall in the 24,000 required private security guards another stumbling block.

The report claims that while Paris 2024 hope for spectators to line the entirety of the route for the Opening Ceremony, police are pushing for only those with tickets to be able to attend in enclosures along the Seine.

Concerns have also been expressed over a drone attack, with a French Government source telling the AFP "we are not ready at all", and that "if a drone drops grenades onto the crowds below we do not know how we will neutralise them."

Ambitious plans for the Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony include 600,000 spectators lining the River Seine ©Paris 2024

French newspaper Le Canard enchaîné has also revealed details of a confidential 76-page report by the Court of Accounts, the country's supreme audit institution, which declares that it is "imperative" to ramp up security preparations for the Games, listing shortcomings in areas including hospital capacity, public safety and risks of terrorist and cyber attacks.

A final version of the report is expected to be published at the end of the year.

The Paris 2024 Organising Committee told the AFP: "We are extremely humbled by the security challenges raised by the organisation of these Olympic Games and we are working in close collaboration with all the services concerned."

Chaotic scenes at the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Paris 2024 venue the Stade de France in May prompted questions over the security element of preparations for the Olympics and Paralympics.

A French Senate report earlier this month acknowledged that the events at the match served as a "warning shot", and the Government and relevant bodies would be required to "draw the necessary lessons" with the country set to stage the Rugby World Cup next year, followed by the Olympics and Paralympics in 2024.

The French authorities and police were heavily criticised after the Champions League final for their handling of the match, including the indiscriminate use of pepper spray on supporters as they queued up to enter the Stade de France.

Chaotic scenes before the UEFA Champions League final at the Stade de France led a French Senate report to describe the match as a "warning shot" for upcoming major sporting events, including Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

Kickoff was delayed by more than 30 minutes following a poor organisation of the entry of fans into the stadium, which sparked horrifying images and videos of bottlenecks and crushes.

There were also widespread reports of fans being victims of crime outside the ground, including robberies and assaults.

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet has stressed that "we must learn all the lessons" from the Champions League fiasco, and said that 20,000 private security agents would be part of the Games.

The Stade de France is due to stage rugby sevens, athletics and Para athletics events at Paris 2024.

Concerns over a shortage of private security staff were also a feature of preparations for London 2012 and Tokyo 2020, with military personnel deployed at both Games to provide assistance.

French President Emmanuel Macron has called a meeting for Monday (July 25), where progress reports on preparations for Paris 2024 are expected from key officials.