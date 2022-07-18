Macron calls two-years-out meeting with Paris 2024 as security to be key talking point

French President Emmanuel Macron has called a meeting with stakeholders in the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics next Monday (July 25) to receive progress reports.

With two years to go before France's first Summer Games in 100 years, Macron wishes to be updated on the status of the country's readiness to host.

Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra outlined plans for the meeting, which is expected to be attended by Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet and interministerial delegate Michel Cadot among other officials.

Macron has placed particular importance on questions of security and transport following the UEFA Champions League final fiasco at the Stade de France - which is set to stage rugby sevens, athletics, and the Closing Ceremony at the Olympics.

A French Senate report this month acknowledged that the chaotic scenes "seriously questioned France's ability to organise major sporting events".

The Champions League final chaos has prompted Emmanuel Macron to focus on security at the upcoming meeting ©Getty Images

The police were heavily criticised for their use of tear gas on Liverpool fans, with thousands of ticketed spectators missing the game despite the start being delayed by more than 30 minutes.

Various gates for entry to the national stadium were shut, leading to bottlenecks and crushes.

The Stade de France is also due to host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, athletics and road cycling finishes come the Paralympics.

The budget for the Olympics and Paralympics is also expected to be discussed, plus venue changes - including the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille now being selected for the preliminary phase of the basketball tournaments.