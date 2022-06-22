Para Teqball Championships have been held in Pakistan for the first time.

The Pakistan Teqball Federation organised the tournament in Quetta, holding it alongside a National TeqPara Camp.

More than 50 Para athletes took part in the camp, the Pakistan Teqball Federation reports.

The International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ) hailed it as the latest milestone for the global growth of Para teqball.

"Our goal as a federation is to support all athletes and promote inclusivity through sport," Pakistan Teqball Federation President Mian Absar Ali said.

"A key part of this is ensuring Para sport athletes have a sustainable sporting future through regular access to high-level training and competition.

"We will use the momentum of this successful event to reach even more young Para teqball players and fans in the months ahead."

FITEQ formally launched Para teqball in March 2021.

The are two sport classes - PTBSC 1, for athletes permanently requiring the use of crutches, and PTBSC 2, for athletes with a prosthesis.

An inclusive doubles format, where teams feature one teqball player and one Para teqball player, has also been created by FITEQ.