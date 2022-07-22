Four years after winning the bid, Liverpool has celebrated 100 days until the 2022 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships are due to begin in the city.

As part of this milestone, an art competition winner was named, based on the event's motto "Welcome to Our World" which ties in with a world pool logo.

Megan Allan, a 22-year-old gymnastics coach from Aberdeen, will have her art put on display at the Championships, will have an opportunity to work with Liverpool artist Paul Curtis and receive tickets to the apparatus finals, as well as a two-night stay in the city.

"I teach gymnastics and this competition was just something I wanted to do alongside the children to show the importance of creativity in the sport," said Allan.

"My goal was to create a piece that was as eye-catching and dynamic as watching a gymnastics routine - when the sport is in action you can’t look away.

"What makes gymnastics great is the opportunity to get creative, which is something I have always tried to champion as part of my relationship with the sport, and now into this artwork."

Competition is scheduled to take place from October 29 to November 6.