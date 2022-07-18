Birmingham 2022 has published a new document that outlines how its legacy programmes have been benefitting people in the region as it gears up for this year's Commonwealth Games here.

The English city is making its final preparations for the Games that are due to open in just 10 days' time.

A total of 12 legacy programmes have been created by Birmingham 2022 to ensure the Games leaves a positive impact on people’s daily lives.

The new 41-page plan details how the Games' £778 million ($1 billion/€901 million) public investment has unlocked additional funding into the programmes worth a further £88 million ($105 million/€104 million).

It outlines the economic, social and environmental effects of the Games, including the £72 million ($99million/€82million) transformation of the Alexander Stadium and the £73 million ($100million/€83million) creation of the Sandwell Aquatics Centre which is due to open to the public in 2023.

Perry Bar Railway Station renovation is another major project, with it having undergone a £30 million ($36 million/€35 million) refurbishment in time for Birmingham 2022.

Birmingham City Council's Perry Barr 2040 masterplan is claimed to bring public-sector investment of more than £700 million ($950 million/€840 million) into the area, spanning transport, homes and other facilities.

Up to 5,000 new homes are expected to be built, with 968 due to be ready from January 2023 including 312 affordable homes with planning consent.

Several legacy programmes have been launched by Birmingham 2022 in a bid to capatilise on the staging of the Commonwealth Games ©Birmingham 2022

Birmingham 2022 reports that 40,000 new jobs and volunteer opportunities will be created due to the staging of the Commonwealth Games.

Other projects highlighted include the £23.9 million ($33million/€28million) Business and Tourism Programme which aims to attract international visitors and investment to the region and the United Kingdom and a £38 million ($46 million/€45 million) cash injection into the physical activity and well-being legacy. with initiatives supporting people to become more active and encouraging cycling.

Since being awarded the hosting rights in December 2017, Birmingham 2022 organisers claim that they have been "unafraid to do things differently" and have been aiming to set new benchmarks in creativity, inclusivity and sustainability in a bid to "leave an indelible mark on the region".

The Organising Committee has set out for Birmingham 2022 to be a "Games for Everyone" with its legacy plan underpinned by five pillars.

They include bringing people together, being a catalyst for change, helping the region to grow and succeed, improving health and well-being and putting the West Midlands on the global stage.

The legacy plan is to be delivered in partnership between the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee, the UK Government, Birmingham City Council, West Midlands Combined Authority, the Commonwealth Games Federation, Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council, West Midlands Growth Company and Commonwealth Games England.

Birmingham 2022 chairman John Crabtree claims organisers have "set the wheels in motion for a strong legacy".

"Birmingham 2022 is a unique moment for us to show our wonderful city and region to the world," said Crabtree.

The Alexander Stadium has been redeveloped and Sandwell Aquatics Centre has been built for the Games ©Birmingham 2022

"Across our programmes we have strived to bring the benefits to local people through investment, jobs and community."

Nicola Turner, director of legacy for Birmingham 2022, added: "We set out to put real opportunities into the paths of local people who might not ordinarily feel the benefits flowing from an event like the Commonwealth Games.

"We’ve been gathering stories of the difference this has made in people's lives and it’s wonderful to share these publicly for the first time.

"Real legacies for real people in our local communities.

"These Games have become so important for our region, helping us to pave the way to become a fairer, greener, healthier and more prosperous place."

Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin claimed Birmingham and the West Midlands were "well-placed to be another long-term success story".

UK Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston added: "This legacy publication demonstrates the positive impact the Commonwealth Games is already having across communities in Birmingham, the West Midlands and beyond.

"From providing tens of thousands job and volunteering opportunities, to raising the bar for more inclusive and accessible sporting events, the benefits of Birmingham 2022 will be felt for many years to come."

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are due to begin on July 28 and run until August 8.

The full Birmingham 2022 legacy plan can be read here.