German Chancellor leads tributes as football legend Seeler dies at age of 85

Uwe Seeler, who captained West Germany in the 1966 FIFA World Cup final, has died at the age of 85, it has been announced.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz led the tributes, claiming the country was mourning the passing of "our Uwe".

"He was a role model for many, a football legend and of course an honorary citizen of Hamburg," Scholz wrote on Twitter.

"I was permitted to give the after-dinner speech for his 80th birthday: 'We actually all want to be like our Uwe - self-confident and modest.'

"He will be missed."

Seeler was also honoured last night with a moment of silence before the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 quarter-final between Germany and Austria in London.

Seeler scored 43 goals in 72 games for the then-West Germany and played at four World Cups, including 1966 when they were beaten 4-2 by the hosts England and in 1970 where his country finished third.

Uwe Seeler, left, captained West Germany in the 1966 FIFA World Cup final against England, who were led by Bobby Moore, right, ran out 4-2 winners ©Getty Images

"While I was at four World Cups, I'd have liked to have won the title once," Seeler, who also played in the 1958 and 1962 tournaments, said after his career finished.

"I didn't have the luck.

"Still, everything was wonderful. I regret nothing."

Seeler spent his entire club career at Hamburger SV, from 1954 to 1972, scoring 490 goals in 580 appearances.

He remains Hamburg's record scorer in the Bundesliga with 137 goals.

"If Uwe Seeler laced up his boots, then the opposing goalkeeper could dress up warmly and preferably put on a second pair of gloves because Seeler scored from everywhere and in every possible way," his hometown club Hamburg wrote in a special supplement to celebrate the striker widely regarded as one of Germany's best-ever players and a national legend.

"Whether overhead kicks, flying headers, shots from distance, volleys, lobs, opportunist strikes - he always found a way to get the ball over the line."

Seeler was voted German football player of the year in 1960, 1964 and 1970.

Pelé chose Uwe Seeler as one of the greatest living players in history ©Getty Images

"Uwe Seeler stands for everything that characterizes a good person: down-to-earth, loyalty, joie de vivre, and he was always approachable. He is the epitome of HSV," Hamburg’s sports director Jonas Boldt said.

"I personally have a special memory of our being together on his last birthday.

"He talked shop, asked about his HSV, gave me tips and a few jokes.

"We will never forget him and will always cherish him."

Pelé included Seeler in his list of the world's greatest living players in 2004.

"His handling of the ball was perfect, his shot precise, and what really amazed me was his ability to head the ball," the Brazilian legend said.

Seeler won the German Championship in 1960 and German Cup in 1963 with Hamburg, but he also endured heartbreak with near misses in the European Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup.

Hamburg lost to Barcelona in the European Cup semi-finals in 1961 and to Milan in the Cup Winners' Cup final in 1968.

A moment's silence was held for Uwe Seeler before last night's UEFA Euro 2022 match between Germany and Austria in London ©Getty Images

Seeler suffered from repeated health setbacks in recent years.

In May 2020, he underwent an operation to repair a broken hip after a bad fall at home.

Seeler lost hearing in his right ear and had problems with balance after a car accident in 2010.

He also had a pacemaker fitted and had to have a tumour removed from his shoulder.

Seeler was married to his wife, Ilka, for more than 60 years.

They had three daughters.

His grandson, Levin Öztunali, plays for the Bundesliga club Union Berlin.