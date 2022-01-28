Indian football mourns the passing of Asian Games medallist Bhowmick

Former India footballer and Asian Games bronze medallist Subhas Bhowmick has died aged 71.

Bhowmick, who had kidney problems and went on to work as a coach, died on January 22.

Bhowmick made his international debut at the age of 18.

He has represented India 24 times and scored nine goals in the process.

Bhowmick notably helped India to a bronze medal at the 1970 Asian Games in Bangkok, where he scored two goals.

The striker represented two of India’s biggest clubs - East Bengal and Mohun Bagan - and also won the Calcutta Football League with both the clubs.

He was also crucial in helping Bengal win four Santosh Trophy titles.

Bhowmick coached East Bengal and Mohun Bagan and also served as a technical director at Churchill Brothers after retiring in 1979.

Fondly called "Bhombol Da" by fans, players and peers, Bhowmick was a master tactician who guided East Bengal and Churchill Brothers to multiple national club titles.

"His contribution towards the great legacy of Indian football as a player and a coach will forever be remembered," a Sports Authority of India statement read.

"Condolences to his family and the football fraternity."