Last member of Germany's 1954 FIFA World Cup-winning team dies at age of 89

Horst Eckel, the last surviving member of West Germany's 1954 FIFA World Cup winning team, has died at the age of 89, the German Football Association (DFB) has announced.

Eckel was only one of two Germany players who played in all six matches at the tournament and the youngest in the final as his team staged a major upset with a 3-2 victory against overwhelming favourites Hungary.

Victory completed what has become known collectively in Germany as the "Miracle of Berne," with Hungary having beaten the Germans 8-3 in the tournament's group stage.

It was also a key victory for Germany in its effort to rebuild as a nation in a post-war generation and a first world title for the Germans.

Germany went on to claim another three FIFA World Cup trophies in the following decades, establishing themselves as Europe's most successful footballing nation.

"The German Football Association... mourns the passing of Horst Eckel," the DFB said in a statement.

"The 1954 world champion died at the age of 89 today."

Eckel, who earned 32 caps for Germany, also won two German league titles with Kaiserslautern in 1951 and 1953, playing 213 games for the club.

He also played for SV Röchling Völklingen.

Nicknamed "the greyhound," Eckel became an important pillar of coach Sepp Herberger's team during the 1954 World Cup thanks to his high defensive work rate and passing skill.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino led the tributes to Eckel, who died on Friday (December 3).

"It is with a heavy heart that we learn of the passing of Horst Eckel, an extraordinary man who was the last surviving member of Germany’s 1954 World Cup winning side," he said.

"Eckel’s team stood as a beacon of hope for West Germany, as a young nation.

"Winning 'The Miracle of Bern' against such a brilliant Hungary side made the German people proud and contributed to the nation’s resurgence.

"We remember Eckel’s contribution to German football and our condolences go to his family and friends, to 1. FC Kaiserslautern and the whole German football family."





His team-mate Hans Schafer died in 2017, leaving Eckel as the last surviving member of the team that won West Germany’s first World Cup and laid the foundation for the decades of consistency and excellence from Die Mannschaft since.

"All over the world we were not recognised politically, economically, and athletically," Eckel told football magazine 11 Freunde in 2011.

"After this victory we were suddenly someone again."

Trained as a toolmaker, he studied art and sport after his time as a player and worked as a high school teacher from 1973.

Eckel was an advisor for The Miracle of Bern, Sönke Wortmann's movie about the 1954 World Cup victory.

A minute's silence was held in memory of Eckel before Bundesliga matches at the weekend.