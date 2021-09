Former Liverpool striker Roger Hunt, a member of England’s 1966 FIFA World Cup winning squad, has died at the age of 83.

Liverpool confirmed the passing of Hunt, who is the club’s second-highest goalscorer of all time with 285 goals in 492 appearances.

The club said Hunt died peacefully at home following a long illness on Monday (September 27).

Hunt scored 18 goals in 34 appearances for England, including three goals at the 1966 FIFA World Cup.

He scored England’s second goal in their 2-0 win over Mexico, before scoring both goals in a repeat scoreline against France as the group stage of the competition concluded.

Hunt played in all six of England’s matches at the tournament, including their 4-2 extra time victory over West Germany in the final.

The striker was seen celebrating England's third goal of the final, scored by Geoff Hurst, which officials agreed had crossed the line after bouncing down after hitting the crossbar.

Liverpool have published a tribute in honour of their former striker.

Roger Hunt celebrated England's Geoff Hurst's second goal against West Germany, which was adjudged to have crossed the line ©Getty Images

"Liverpool FC is mourning the passing of legendary former player Roger Hunt," a club statement read.

"A World Cup winner with England in 1966, Hunt joined the Reds from nearby amateur team Stockton Heath as a 20-year-old in July 1958 and spent 11-and-a-half hugely successful years at Anfield.

"His overall tally of 285 goals for the Reds stood as a record until Ian Rush surpassed it in 1992.

"No player has ever scored more league goals for Liverpool than Hunt’s total of 244, however.

"Under the management of Bill Shankly, who arrived at the club a few months later, Hunt would form a fearsome strike partnership with Ian St John and went on to win the Second Division title in 1962, two First Division titles in 1964 and 1966 and the club’s long-awaited first FA Cup in 1965.

"Hunt’s achievements saw him bestowed with an honorary knighthood from the Kop and he will forever be known as ‘Sir Roger’ by supporters of the club he graced with such distinction.

"The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool FC are with Roger’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time."

Hunt was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

Hunt is the second member of England's World Cup-winning team to pass away this month, following the death of fellow striker Jimmy Greaves.