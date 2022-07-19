British sprinter Adam Gemili, who said after failing to qualify for the World Athletics Championships 200 metres semi-finals that media coverage about his coach Rana Reider had "taken its toll", has since apologised.

Reider, who also coaches the new world 100m silver and bronze medallists, Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell from the United States, is under investigation for sexual misconduct and was warned by police after allegedly gaining unauthorised access to the athletes' warm-up area at Hayward Field on Sunday.

Writing on Twitter, Gemili, who failed to progress with a time of 20.60sec, said: "No excuse other than I wasn't good enough.

"The blame is on me.

"I also shouldn't have made comments about the press when interviewed.

"I do understand they have a job to do but it's just been a lot to deal [with] and hope you can understand that."

Gemili, 28, who won the European 200m title in 2014 and was part of British 4x100m relay teams that won world gold and silver, told the BBC after his race that he had "taken a battering" in relation to the decision to stick with Reider, which cost him UK Athletics funding.

"This year I have taken a battering and it's showing," Gemili said.

Rana Reider, whose coaching group includes Adam Gemili, is under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct by the US Center for SafeSport ©Getty Images

"I just was not good enough today.

"There has been a lot of bad press around my set-up and me and it's been relentless, every week it's just taken its toll.

"I am old enough now that I should be able to separate it but I haven't really been subject to this amount of press before.

"I'm a lot better than that [time].

"Mentally, [it's been] very tough this year to keep my focus and not overstress.

"I just was not good enough today and that's a shame for me.

"I'm just a normal guy.

"I am not a superstar - I want to run fast every day and enjoy the sport and make people happy.

"It's great to come to a champs and have people cheering my name.

"I love that feeling but in terms of performance, that is not good enough.

"You can see the effects of it on the track."

Adam Gemili, second right, helped Britain win a 4x100m relay world title in 2017 ©Getty Images

Reider, a former UK Athletics employee who now trains athletes at the Tumbleweed Track Club in Jacksonville in Florida, having recently moved his training base from The Netherlands, became the subject of an investigation by the US Center for SafeSport in November last year following multiple complaints of sexual misconduct.

British athletes were told to "cease all association" with Reider until the investigation ended, but Gemili and fellow sprinter Laviai Nielsen chose to stay and have since been removed from UK Athletics' World Class Programme with the loss of Lottery funding.

Reider has established himself as one of the top track and field coaches in the world having overseen the success of elite athletes including Bracy, Bromell, Canada’s Olympic 200m champion Andre De Grasse, who withdrew from the 200m in Eugene citing the after-effects of COVID-19, and four-time triple jump world champion Christian Taylor of the US.

The latter, who helped create and now heads the independent athlete support group The Athletics Association, cut his ties with Reider once the claims emerged.

Reider was removed by security at Hayward Field after police were called, having initially refused to leave, The Guardian reported.

The 52-year-old Californian had his accreditation blocked by World Athletics pending the results of the Center for SafeSport enquiry.

"Event security discovered a unaccredited person in the athlete warm up area," World Athletics confirmed in a statement.

"He was asked to leave, and he refused.

"Police were immediately notified and went to remove him from the venue.

"When he observed police officers approaching him, he left the venue.

"Outside the venue, he was stopped by police and advised that if he returned to the venue he would be arrested for trespassing."