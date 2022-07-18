UB40's Birmingham 2022 anthem "Champion" has been released to celebrate "the cultural diversity of Birmingham" ©UB40

Iconic Birmingham band UB40 have today officially released the official anthem for the 2022 Commonwealth Games entitled Champion.

The reggae and pop band, were formed in Birmingham in December 1978 and named after the card issued at the time to people claiming unemployment benefits from the UK Government.

The band has had more than 50 singles in the UK Singles Chart and sold over 70 million records worldwide. 

This latest track was written for the On Record album, which features 11 songs dedicated to the city and forms part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival,

Champion features artists Dapz on the Map and Gilly G, and aims to celebrate Birmingham and mark the Commonwealth Games returning to England for the first time since Manchester 2002.

It is also set to serve as the first single from UB40's new UB45 album, set to be released in January 2023 to mark the band's 45th anniversary.

Guitarist Robin Campbell said that the Commonwealth Games anthem aimed to celebrate the city's diversity.

"We are proud to be representing the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games with the official anthem," he said.

"Birmingham represents the best of global Britain and it is our job to showcase this to the world.

"The song is about celebrating the cultural diversity of Birmingham.

"Birmingham is a city of champions."

UB40 have sold more than 70 million records worldwide but always stayed loyal to their Birmingham roots ©Birmingham 2022
UB40 have sold more than 70 million records worldwide but always stayed loyal to their Birmingham roots ©Birmingham 2022

Lead singer Matt Doyle added that the song sought to provide an upbeat mood for the Commonwealth Games, which are due to take place between July 28 and August 8. 

"The song is about being uplifted and putting that energy into whatever gets you up in the morning - whether it be music, art or sport," he said.

UB40 recorded three number one hits in the United Kingdom - Red Red Wine in 1983, I Got You Babe featuring Chrissie Hynde in 1985 and (I Can't Help) Falling In Love With You in 1993.