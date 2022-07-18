Birmingham has received a massive transport boost in time for the 2022 Commonwealth Games after the opening of new tram spots ©West Midlands Metro

New tram stops have opened on the West Midlands Metro in time for the Commonwealth Games, which are due to open here next week.

Phase two of the Birmingham Westside Metro extension takes the line along Broad Street, a popular nightspot centre in Central Birmingham, to Hagley Road adding three stops along the way at Brindleyplace, Five Ways and the end of the line at Edgbaston Village.

It is hoped that the new service will offer convenient and frequent journeys to the many hotels, hospitality businesses and entertainment venues in the area for visitors arriving in the city for Birmingham 2022, which is due to open on July 28. 

Trams will also be calling at all stops in Birmingham city centre, including Grand Central.

An extensive repair programme has had to be conducted since last November on the Spanish-made CAF trams as a result of cracks found in the body panels, leading to fears that the £149 million ($179 million/€176 million) extension would not be ready in time for the Games.

There had been fears the West Midlands Metro extension in Birmingham city centre would not open in time for the Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images
"After an unfortunately interrupted customer experience this year for Metro passengers, I’m so pleased for local residents and businesses that we’ve now reached a turning point and a comprehensive service is returning," West Midlands Mayor and West Midlands Combined Authority chair Andy Street said.

"Not only [have] tram services to Library [been] restored this weekend but we are also unveiling three more stops on and beyond Broad Street - which along with Brindleyplace sits at the very heart of one of our region’s most vibrant business and hospitality districts attracting locals and visitors alike.

"This news could not have come at a better time as our hotels and venues prepare to offer a warm Brummie welcome to the thousands of people coming to town for the Commonwealth Games this summer.

"The vast improvement in the tram connectivity in the city centre will make it easier than ever to choose public transport - helping us to reduce congestion and tackle the climate emergency."

The new tram extension will go down Broad Street, Birmingham's most popular entertainment street packed full of pubs and clubs ©Getty Images
Services are due to run every 12 to 15 minutes, with peak time frequency to increase as more trams become available for service following repair.

"After the disruption to the services over the last year is fantastic to see trams once again on the city centre streets delivering passengers to our shops, entertainment venues, visitor attractions and workplaces again - just in time for Birmingham 2022," Birmingham City Council Leader Ian Ward, who led the city’s successful bid for the Commonwealth Games, said.

"This new extension opens up more our city centre to fast and clean tram services which can help further reduce car use and improve our air quality.

"It is a crucial part of our plans to decarbonise transport in the West Midlands through investment in cleaner bus, rail and road transport as well as offering more opportunities for walking and cycling."