The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games official album "On Record" has been launched and features 11 songs dedicated to the British city.

The album, released as part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival, features artists from the area such as UB40, Dapz on the Map and Friendly Fire Band with multiple genres including across rock, reggae and hip hop.

Several of the musicians gathered outside of the Bullring for the launch of the record which was executively produced by the Birmingham Music Archive.

"Born and Raised is my musical tour around Birmingham," said Dapz on the Mapz, about his track on the album, as reported by BirminghamLive.

"Both past and present.

"I wanted to explain what my city has to offer to someone who wasn’t from here.

"It’s all my experiences that I’ve connected to.

"There’ll be certain areas I don’t bring up or don’t mention, it’s not that they’re not important.

"It’s just that I didn't personally go through or experience those areas."

Friendly Fire Band's song 'It's a Brum Ting' is said to be an "uplifting reggae track which covers the highlights of Birmingham" from New Street station to Sarehole Mill.

"It’s been fantastic, we’ve had some fantastic feedback from people," the group said, as reported by BirminghamLive.

"Anyone from Birmingham is going to dig that tune."

"It’s about time we put the city on the musical map.

"We’re surprised we got such a good response really.

"It was an intuitive step into the studio.

"This band is a product of this city.

"We’re just happy the spotlight’s on Birmingham for a change.

"That’s the main thing.

"Everyone’s got a snide thing to say about Birmingham, but really it’s brilliant."

The Games are set to take place from July 28 to August 8 as Birmingham prepares to become the third British host of the event after London in 1934, when it was known as the British Empire Games, and Manchester in 2002.