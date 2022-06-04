AFC calls for interested parties to bid for 2023 Asian Cup hosting rights after China withdrawal

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has called for interested parties to bid for the vacant 2023 Asian Cup, following on from China's withdrawal from hosting rights earlier this year.

An expression of interest invitation was sent out to all Asian National Federations to hold the tournament.

China was supposed to hold the next edition, but officially pulled out last month due to their zero COVID-19 policy.

The recent AFC Congress allowed the AFC administration to define the terms and requirements for a bidding process so that a replacement can be found.

China withdrew from hosting duties due to COVID-19 prevention ©Getty Images

After the proposed bidding process, the administration will submit a report of recommendations to the AFC Executive Committee, which will then select a successful host.

Members must state their interest to the AFC by June 30.

China was to hold the competition in June and July 2023 before withdrawing.

Previously interested nations to host the tournament included India, Indonesia, Thailand and South Korea.

Qatar are the defending Asian Cup champions.