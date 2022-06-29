Indonesia has confirmed its interest in staging the 2023 Asian Cup after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced a 15-day extension of the deadline for submitting a bid.

The deadline was originally to have been the end of June but the closing date has now been moved to July 15.

China was originally to have hosted the tournament but withdrew last month because of concerns over COVID-19, after talks between the AFC and Chinese football authorities.

The Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) is to submit a bid and is understood to have Government support, signaling there could be a five-way battle for the event.

"The Government has allowed PSSI [to submit the proposal to the Asian Football Confederation]," Indonesia's Youth and Sports minister Zainudin Amali told state media Antara.

Indonesia is already set to host the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in May 2023.

"Our infrastructure will still be ready and the human resources will also still be ready, thus it will not be too difficult for us to implement the 2023 Asian Cup," Amali added.

In 2007, Indonesia acted as joint hosts for the tournament with Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

South Korea, Japan, Australia and Qatar have also signalled their readiness to stage next year Asian Cup, which will feature a 24-nation format for the second time.

"Following the conclusion of the bidding process, the AFC Administration will submit a report with its recommendations to the AFC Executive Committee, which will then select the new host of the AFC Asian Cup 2023", a statement said.

There is speculation that the final decision will be made in October.