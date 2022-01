The general secretary of the International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ) Marius Vizer Jr, has spoken highly of young Romanian Stefan Dogaru, whose performances in Para teqball led to him winning a gold medal at the United Through Sports (UTS) World Virtual Youth Festival.

Dogaru claimed the top award in the International Paralympic Committee Inclusive Challenge event, at the Festival, which is for young athletes under the age of 18 years old.

Vizer Jr congratulated the Romanian on his latest achievement.

"We are very impressed and proud of Stefan's achievement and we want to share our warm congratulations with him," said Vizer Jr.

"Stefan's efforts demonstrate the opportunities with Para teqball and his outstanding performance will help inspire more young people to try the world’s newest Para sport.

"We want to thank the Romanian Teqball Federation for their support of teqball and Para teqball athletes like Stefan.

"I also want to share our gratitude to the UTS team, in particular President Stefan Fox, for giving young people around the world the chance to compete in an inclusive environment.

"The UTS World Virtual Youth Festival showed once again that it is a great event and an excellent way to motivate young athletes to practice sport."

The 2021 edition of the UTS World Virtual Youth Festival was organised by the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC), which had 128 organisations involved, including 68 International Federations.

"I'm feeling great and proud of myself for taking first place and also for representing FITEQ," said Dogaru.

"This achievement boosts my confidence and I'm looking forward for what the future holds."

In his first competition, Dogaru won silver behind Hungarian Zsolt Keresztes in the PTBSC 1 singles, a category for athletes who need the permanent use of crutches.