The Ecuadorian Olympic Committee (COE) welcomed 22 representatives from 10 of its National Federations to Guayaquil for a management of Olympic organisations course.

COE President Jorge Delgado opened the workshop at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel which featured delegates from the Ecuadorian federations of karate, taekwondo, wushu, swimming, table tennis, triathlon, soccer, modern pentathlon, volleyball, and athletics.

The first session discussed strategic, human resources, financial, marketing, and organisational management of federations and sporting events.

"I am very happy and motivated by the things I am learning," said five-times Pan American Games karate champion Jacqueline Factos.

"I think it is very important because we can do more in the administrative part of the federations to have better sports development.

"Congratulations to the COE for this initiative, it is good to have the openness to do these courses; because many times they are very expensive and we cannot do them outside the country, so having them within the country and making them accessible not only to leaders but also to athletes like me is very pleasing.

"I do see myself in the future more than as a coach, in the leadership part."

Karateka Jacqueline Factos was in attendance as she aims to pursue a career in sports administration ©COE

The course is set to run until January 2023 with classes taking place two days each month.

The next session is due to take place on August 5 and 6.

At the end of the course, participants are expected to produce a presentation with those who pass due to receive a certificate from the International Olympic Committee.

"The preparation that he gives us is excellent, the knowledge to be able to continue managing the federations in a productive way," said Alfredo Egüez, President of the Ecuadorian Swimming Federation.

"COE courses are very beneficial for all federations.

"In the organisational part, it helps us to know how we can improve a sports federation not only from the leadership part, but also the athletes, all those who want to be part of the Olympic Movement, this course is important to understand and know what should be done."