The Ecuadorian Olympic Committee (COE) and the Guayas Nucleus House of Culture have signed an inter-institutional cooperation agreement to promote national culture.

The deal, which was penned by COE President Jorge Delgado and his counterpart Martha Rizzo, aims to spread academic, scientific, cultural and sports activities of both the organisations.

Such events are due to be organised by the Sports Commission for All and the Ecuadorian Olympic Academy.

"Literature is important to me, it has been part of my academic training and more than anything as a person," Delgado said in a speech at The House of Ecuadorian Culture in Guayaquil.

Sporting activity is viewed as an important topic in the eyes of Ecuadorian Olympic Committee President Jorge Delgado ©Getty Images

He also reference the importance of education, culture and sports.

Mutual relations of cooperation have been established through this deal.

Both institutions will also attempt to promote seminars and courses as well as develop research due to their new agreement.