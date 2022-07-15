The next edition of the World Athletics Relays, scheduled for 2024, will serve as the Olympic trials, the World Athletics Council has decided.

Fourteen of the 16 places in the relay fields for the Paris Olympic Games will be filled at the World Athletics Relays 2024, with the remaining two teams to be identified from the performance list during the qualification window.

The decision follows the recent changed schedule of the Relays from odd to even years starting in 2024.

The next edition of a now biennial event first held at Nassau in The Bahamas in 2014 will involve 32 teams in each discipline and 20 races on both days of competition.

The next World Athletics Relays will be held in 2024 and will serve as the trials for the Paris Olympics later that year ©Getty Images

On day one, which will see 40 teams qualify for the Olympic Games, there will be 20 heats across five events.

The top two from each heat will qualify for the Paris 2024 Games.

On day two, an additional 30 teams will qualify for the Games through 15 repechage heats and five finals across five events.

The top two from each repechage heat will qualify for the Olympics and the finalists will compete for Olympic seeding as well as prize money.

Meanwhile World Athletics is inviting prospective hosts to indicate their interest.

So far the event has been held in Nassau three times - 2014, 2015 and 2017, Yokohama, in 2019, and last year in Chorzow.

