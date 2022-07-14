The World Athletics Council is set to discuss the ongoing suspension of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) at its meeting prior to the World Championships in Eugene.

RusAF has been suspended by World Athletics since November 2015 following revelations of state-sponsored doping, and this has been extended more than 15 times.

Russian and Belarusian athletes are banned from the World Athletics Championships due to begin tomorrow in Eugene because of the invasion of Ukraine.

However, a recommendation from Russian Taskforce chair Rune Andersen to continue working towards reinstatement was accepted by the World Athletics Council earlier in the year, and the Norwegian official is expected to provide a report at the upcoming meeting.

"The head of the working group, Rune Andersen, as usual, will make a report to the members of the Council at a meeting on July 14," a World Athletics source told Russian state news agency TASS.

In April, World Athletics confirmed that RusAF is fully up to date with all of its overdue payments for costs related to work on its reinstatement, and that an independent audit has been scheduled for September or October to establish the cultural change that has taken place in Russian athletics with regards to anti-doping practices.

Russian taskforce chair Rune Andersen is set to provide a report on the status of the RusAF to the World Athletics Council ©Getty Images

Prior to the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Russian athletes had been able to compete under the Authorised Neutral Athlete (ANA) banner.

A total of 73 Russian athletes have had applications to compete as ANAs approved this year, including 18 earlier this month.

According to the United Nations' latest report on Tuesday (July 12), at least 5,024 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the launch of what Moscow describes as a "special military operation" on February 24, although it is feared that the true figure is far higher.

More than 9.1 million people have also been forced to flee Ukraine.