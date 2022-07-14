Tokyo in Japan has been announced as the host of the 2025 World Athletics Championships, with competition set to take place at the Olympic Stadium.

The decision was announced at a World Athletics Council meeting on the eve of the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

The 2025 World Championships is set to see the sport’s leading talents returning to the rebuilt Olympic Stadium that hosted events last summer at a Games where spectators were precluded from attending due to the pandemic.

The event will coincide with the centenary of the Japanese Association of Athletics Federations (JAAF).

The other candidate cities for the event were Nairobi, Silesia and Singapore, all of which were deemed strong enough and experienced enough to host the event.

But Tokyo scored the highest of the four candidates in the bid evaluation across the four focused areas - the potential for a powerful narrative, revenue generating opportunities for World Athletics, a destination that will enhance the international profile of the sport, and appropriate climate.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe thanked all the cities who took the time and effort to prepare bids, showing their commitment to athletics and reinforced the Council's wish that all of them continue to discuss future opportunities to host World Athletics events.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said he hoped Japan's awarding of the World Athletics Championships in 2025 would be a shining light for the country ©Getty Images

"Within an extremely strong field of candidates to host the World Athletics Championships 2025, Tokyo offered a compelling bid," Coe said.

"I hope this will be a shining light for Japan as they celebrate 100 years of the JAAF in 2025, by bringing world-class athletics back to the people in Tokyo."

Mitsugi Ogata, the JAAF President, responded: "We are immensely proud that World Athletics has demonstrated its confidence and trust in Japan to host the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

"Together with World Athletics as one team, we will capitalise on this opportunity to showcase the best possible global event for growing our sport to a higher level.

"History has shown that we have the ability and energy to host the world's top athletes and to inspire international audiences.

"We promise that the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo will be full of fans to become an unforgettable experience for the athletes and everyone involved."

The 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships is set to open in Eugene, Oregon tomorrow, with Budapest due to host the 2023 edition.